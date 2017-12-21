Lighting issues at Kiernan's Forge in Killoe

Public lighting at the junction close to Kiernan’s Forge in Killoe was top of the agenda at a recent meeting of Granard Municipal District.

Cllr Paraic Brady (FG) brought the matter to the fore when he told members that while the lighting infrastructure was in place, the lights had not in fact been turned on for the last few years.

“The area has been taken in charge by Longford Co Council, so I am asking that the lights there be turned on again,” the local area representative in Drumlish said.

Meanwhile, area engineer David Coppinger said the lights in question had been erected through planning permission but the developer had gone out of business.

“Longford Co Council got the lights inspected and it will cost €5,000 to get them up to spec,” he added, before pointing to the fact that because the lighting was in a private area, it could not be taken in charge.

“A budget would have to be allocated before any works could be carried out there.”

The meeting also heard that members could apply for funding through the LIS scheme and have the necessary works carried out through that.

“These are the two options available to us now,” Mr Coppinger confirmed.

Members subsequently agreed to examine the options and discuss the matter further at the next meeting.