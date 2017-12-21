€35,436 for Longford youth groups

Longford is to receive €35,436 under the €6.35m Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme which was announced by Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone on Friday.

The Scheme was developed to support the work of volunteers, to enhance the experience of members, and to provide vital equipment to local youth clubs and groups. The Scheme was administered by the sixteen Education and Training Boards.

Minister Zappone said, “What made this scheme unique was that clubs were asked to consult with the young people themselves to ascertain their opinions on what equipment should be applied for.

It was a key feature of the scheme that any equipment applied for must directly benefit the members of the youth club or group.”

Longford allocation

1st, 3rd, 5th Longford Scouts €3,041

Attic House Youth Café €4,975

Backstage Youth Theatre €2,163

Ballinamuck Foróige Club €2,819

Ballymahon Foróige Club €4,950

CoderDojo Longford €2,399

Girls Friendly Society Longford €1,186

Granard Youth Club €4,197

Longford Autism Foróige Club €3,663

Longford Boys Brigade €4,344

Mostrim Youth Players, Edgeworthstown €1,699