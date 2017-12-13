Gardai make renewed appeal for information on missing teenager who may be in the Midlands

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Ned Cash Connors who is missing from Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Ned was last seen on November 29 in the Kilmacud area. He is described as being 5’ 3” with blue eyes, sandy hair and slim build. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar in the midlands

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666 5600, The Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

