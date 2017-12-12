Longford weather alert: Snow and wind on the way as Met Éireann issues two weather warnings

Met Éireann has issued two status yellow weather alerts for the country, warning of high winds and the possibility of further snow and ice as temperatures are set to drop again later this week.

In the first of the warnings, which was issued this Tuesday evening, the national forcecaster predicted west to southwest winds veering west to northwest with mean speeds of 45kph to 65kph and gusts up to 85kph.

The status yellow alert, which takes effect from 12 noon on Wednesday, applies to Counties Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Snow-Ice Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Nationwide

Valid: Wed 11am to Thurs 8pm

Separately, a national snow/ice warning will come into effect at 11am on Wednesday.

“Scattered heavy thundery showers about Wednesday into Thursday. Rain will occasionally turn to sleet and possibly snow,” states the warning which adds that accumulations of up to 3cm of snow is possible.

Gardai, AA Roadwatch and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to all road users to exercise caution given the bad weather at present.

