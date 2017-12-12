Longford weather alert: Snow and wind on the way as Met Éireann issues two weather warnings
Longford weather alert: Snow and wind on the way as Met Éireann issues two weather warnings
Met Éireann has issued two status yellow weather alerts for the country, warning of high winds and the possibility of further snow and ice as temperatures are set to drop again later this week.
In the first of the warnings, which was issued this Tuesday evening, the national forcecaster predicted west to southwest winds veering west to northwest with mean speeds of 45kph to 65kph and gusts up to 85kph.
The status yellow alert, which takes effect from 12 noon on Wednesday, applies to Counties Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.
Snow-Ice Warning Issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2017
Status: Yellow
Location: Nationwide
Valid: Wed 11am to Thurs 8pm
Get the latest updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#Sneachta pic.twitter.com/vBYiz9ePwi
Separately, a national snow/ice warning will come into effect at 11am on Wednesday.
“Scattered heavy thundery showers about Wednesday into Thursday. Rain will occasionally turn to sleet and possibly snow,” states the warning which adds that accumulations of up to 3cm of snow is possible.
Gardai, AA Roadwatch and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to all road users to exercise caution given the bad weather at present.
You may also be interested in reading:
Road Safety Authority advice: Top ten tips for driving in snow and ice
A yellow wind warning has been issued for G MO, CE, C, KY & L from 12pm on Wednesday until 10pm on Thursday. West to southwest winds veering northwest expected with mean speeds of 45 to 65km/hr will gust up to 85km/hr. Watch out for fallen debris and cross winds. pic.twitter.com/9pDSsFfrSD— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 12, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on