Longford Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning for tonight as cold snap continues

Met Eireann has issued another weather warning for tonight, Monday, December 11.

The Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning covers the entire country and is forecasting air temperatures overnight ranging from zero to -4 degrees.

The warning is in place until 10am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12.

