Temperatures set to drop well below freezing again tonight
Longford Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning for tonight as cold snap continues
Met Eireann has issued another weather warning for tonight, Monday, December 11.
The Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning covers the entire country and is forecasting air temperatures overnight ranging from zero to -4 degrees.
The warning is in place until 10am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12.
National Warning Update:— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2017
Low Temperature warning issued for Ireland.
Status Yellow.
Valid Monday night.
Temperatures zero to -4°C. Coldest in the east.
Get the latest updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#sneachta pic.twitter.com/lEB9xMwvlv
Scattered rain or sleet showers in western and northern coastal counties will gradually die away during the evening.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2017
Very cold and frosty this evening and tonight with widespread severe frost and icy conditions with lowest temperatures of 0 to -4 or -5 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/8cax4Vdwg8
