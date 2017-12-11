Longford Weather Latest: Killoe National School will NOT open today as Bus Éireannn advises that buses are not operating

St Teresa's National School Killoe will NOT open today, Monday, December 11.

Last night the school did announce it was to open, however, with Bus Éireannn advising that buses will not operate it has been decided that the school will remain closed.

Last night's story:

Killoe National School in Longford announces that it will be OPEN tomorrow

