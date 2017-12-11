Snow Travel Update: Freezing weather causes delay for Longford rail commuters

Iarnród Éireann has issued a weather update and says that all trains running on all routes.

However, the 05.35 Longford to Dublin is delayed by 30 minutes, some knock-on delays to Maynooth services as a result.

