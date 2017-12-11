Snow Travel Update: Freezing weather causes delay for Longford rail commuters
Iarnród Éireann has issued a weather update and says that all trains running on all routes.
However, the 05.35 Longford to Dublin is delayed by 30 minutes, some knock-on delays to Maynooth services as a result.
Weather update: all trains running on all routes. 05.35 Longford to Dublin delayed 30 mins, some knock-on delays to Maynooth services as a result.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 11, 2017
