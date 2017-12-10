Up to date weather forecast for Longford

The latest weather forecast from Met Éireann is for severe frost across Longford tonight as temperatures dip to as low as -8 degrees. It will remain dry after the snow that fell in the last 24 hours.

You may also be interested in reading:

Alert: Number of Longford school CLOSURES growing in anticipation of severe -8 temperature

Tomorrow will be a cold, bright day and it will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures will be between 3 and 6 degrees but it will feel colder in northerly winds.

Severe frost across the country tonight as lowest temperatures dip to between -2 and -8 degrees in northerly winds. Most places will be dry and clear but a few snow showers will affect Ulster and Connacht. December 10, 2017

This should allow for the snow resting on the ground to thaw but this will leave standing water in some areas.

You may also be interested in reading:

Motoring / Weather Alert: Gardaí ask Longford motorists to heed the changing conditions

Monday night again will be very cold with lowest air temperatures zero to minus 4 degrees bringing icy patches in places. A mostly dry and clear night.

Tuesday will have a dry and sunny start but cloud will thicken from the west bringing rain during the afternoon and evening.