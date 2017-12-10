Alert: St Mel's College, Longford and Cnoc Mhuire Granard will NOT be open due to the extreme weather

Following fast on the heels of Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard, who announced that they school will remain CLOSED tomorrow, Monday, December 11), St Mel's College, Longford and Cnoc Mhuire Granard has indicated that it too will be closed.

St Mel's College announced via their social media platforms that due to the 'extreme weather' their doors will remain shut on Monday, December 11.

Due to the extreme weather conditions the school will remain closed tomorrow Monday Dec 11th. — St. Mel's College (@StMels) December 10, 2017

You may also be interested in reading:

Longford secondary school Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard will be CLOSED tomorrow

Motoring / Weather Alert: Gardaí ask Longford motorists to heed the changing conditions