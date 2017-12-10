Fed up Longford rail commuters take to Twitter to vent frustration with Iarnród Éireann over delays

Longford rail commuters are expressing frustration on social media this evening after they had to endure delays owing to a 'points issue'.

16.00 Dublin to Sligo and 16.30 Sligo to Dublin delayed up to 60 mins due to points issue at Longford — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 10, 2017

Iarnród Éireann tweeted that the "16.00 Dublin to Sligo and 16.30 Sligo to Dublin delayed up to 60 mins due to points issue at Longford".

And responding, Liam Devaney asked, "Will there be any movement from those stations? Very fed up people at Edgesworthstown Station (no bathrooms,no inside area and no people here to update for people who’ve been here since 5.45".

Will there be any movement from those stations? Very fed up people at Edgesworthstown Station (no bathrooms,no inside area and no people here to update for people who’ve been here since 5.45 — Liam Devaney (@dev7liam) December 10, 2017

@IrishRail could you please explain why the Sligo - Dublin train has gone BACKWARDS from Longford to Dromod?! Intercom not working in all carriages at sufficient volume. — Eamon OCeallaigh (@EamonOCeall) December 10, 2017

Iarnród Éireann has also issued the following reminder to Longford to Dublin customers:

1. Sunday only 18.50hrs Longford to Dublin not operating tonight, resumes on Sun 7th January. Train at 19.17hrs from Longford

2. 05.40hrs Longford to Dublin weekday service moves to new earlier time of 05.35hrs from tomorrow morning

Reminder to Longford to Dublin customers:



1. Sunday only 18.50hrs Longford to Dublin not operating tonight, resumes on Sun 7th January. Train at 19.17hrs from Longford



2. 05.40hrs Longford to Dublin weekday service moves to new earlier time of 05.35hrs from tomorrow morning — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 10, 2017

You may also be interested in reading:

Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for Longford as temperatures could plummet to -8