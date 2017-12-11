Longford District Court: Woman to learn no insurance fate
A woman charged with having no insurance in place while driving along the Longford/Westmeath border is to reappear back at Longford District Court in two weeks when her case will be heard.
Fiona Carey (46), with an address at Moy, Ballymahon, Co Longford made a brief appearance at a recent court sitting when initial details of the alleged incident
That occurred at Clogher Tang, Athlone, Westmeath on November
A second charge of having no licence at the time of the alleged incident under Section 38 of the same Act was also issued.
The case was adjourned until December 19 to allow for Ms Carey’s legal representatives to appear.
