Longford District Court: Woman to learn no insurance fate

A woman charged with having no insurance in place while driving along the Longford/Westmeath border is to reappear back at Longford District Court in two weeks when her case will be heard.

Fiona Carey (46), with an address at Moy, Ballymahon, Co Longford made a brief appearance at a recent court sitting when initial details of the alleged incident was made known.

That occurred at Clogher Tang, Athlone, Westmeath on November 1 2017 which resulted in her being charged with having no insurance under Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

A second charge of having no licence at the time of the alleged incident under Section 38 of the same Act was also issued.

The case was adjourned until December 19 to allow for Ms Carey’s legal representatives to appear.