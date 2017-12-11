Longford District Court: Drunk and abusive on main street

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €150.

Shane Stephenson (23), Garvagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Longford on November 12, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sargeant McGlynn said that at approximately 3:15am on the date in question he observed the defendant in a “highly intoxicated state” along Longford’s main thoroughfare.

“Mr Stephenson was unsteady on his feet and was shouting on the street,” the Sargeant added.

“He was also verbally abusive to the three other members of An Garda Siochana and was shouting at Garda Aidan Lenehan ‘w***er Aidan’.

“He did apologise to Garda Lenehan two days later.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation the defendant’s solicitor said his client had been working in a local factory but had been let go at the time of the incident before the court.

“Unfortunately for him, his friends asked him to go out that weekend and he shouldn’t have taken drink ,” Mr Quinn continued.

“He had a row with his partner and he took it out onto the street.”

Before giving his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes said the defendant’s behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

The Judge subsequently convicted the defendant in respect of the matter before him and fined him accordingly.