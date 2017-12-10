Longford District Court: Truck driver hit with hefty fine

A truck driver has been handed a €400 fine after being stopped by gardaí while having no certificate of roadworthiness in place.

Paul Thomas, Clar Road, Donegal Town, Donegal, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at a sitting of Longford District Court last week.

Mr Thomas admitted the offence as he represented himself.

When asked by Judge Hughes if the truck her was driving was a large vehicle, Mr Thomas confirmed it was an articulated lorry.

In issuing Mr Thomas with a fine of €400, Judge Hughes warned him a ban of three years would be issued by the court if stopped by gardaí for the same offence in the future.

“It’s more serious than (no) NCT,” he said.