Longford District Court: Truck driver hit with hefty fine
Donegal man pleads guilty
A truck driver has been handed a €400 fine after being stopped by gardaí while having no certificate of roadworthiness in place.
Paul Thomas, Clar Road, Donegal Town, Donegal, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at a sitting of Longford District Court last week.
Mr Thomas admitted the offence as he represented himself.
When asked by Judge Hughes if the truck
In issuing Mr Thomas with a fine of €400, Judge Hughes warned him a ban of three years would be issued by the court if stopped by gardaí for the same offence in the future.
“It’s more serious than (no) NCT,” he said.
