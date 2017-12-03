Funeral of Longford road crash victim Claire Bann to take place on Tuesday

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Claire Bann who was killed in a road traffic accident in Drumlish, Co. Longford on Thursday last, November 30.

The death notice reads: Claire Louise Bann (née Cooper), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family and friends in Ireland and England. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday, December 5 from 2.30pm. Funeral service at 4pm followed by cremation. Missing you always. Remembering you forever.

Claire, aged 34 and a mother of four, was living in Dromod at the time of her death.



Claire was fatally injured when the car she was driving collided with two other cars on the R198 at Cloonagh near Drumlish at 7:20pm last night.

She had been travelling from the Drumlish direction and had just passed Mulleady's Waste Management facility along the busy road when tragedy struck.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for her four young children.

The post on the GoFundMe page reads:

'Claire Bann tragically passed away last night leaving behind four wonderful children. I'd like to raise money to help pay for Christmas presents for Claire's kids. Her children meant everything to her. They've been through so much and I'm hoping this is one thing we can do for them. Any donation would be gratefully accepted. Thank you for reading this.'

