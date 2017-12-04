Longford Circuit Court: Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children and distribution of child pornography

A 63-year-old man, who pleaded guilty at Longford Circuit Court last Friday morning to 45 counts of sexually assaulting children, production, possession and distribution of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of minors on various dates between 2000 and 2013, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in February.

Defence Counsel, Mr Des Dockery BL said the case centred around 145 counts of sexual related offences on four boys in which the defendant could be arraigned on a sample of 45 charges.

Counsel also said he was seeking a remand of his client on continuing bail in order to prepare a plea in mitigation.

The defendant pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a boy on dates between January 1, 2004 and January 31, 2004; sexual assaulting a boy on dates between October 1, 2004 and December 31, 2004; sexual assault on dates between April 4, 2005 and June 30, 2005; sexual assault on dates between October 1, 2005 and December 31, 2005; September 27, 01 and June 30, 2004; December 14 - December 31, 2000; July 1 - September 30, 2001; July 1 - September 30, 2001; April 4 - June 30, 2002; July 1 - September 9, 2002; April 1 - April 30, 2003; April 1 - June 30, 2003; January 1 - March 31, 2004; January 1 - March 31, 2004; October 1 - December 31, 2004; January 1 - March 31, 2005; October 1 - December 31, 2005; October 1 - December 31, 2005; July 1 - September 30, 2006; July 1 - September 9, 2006; April 4 - June 30, 2007 and July 1 - September 9, 2007; April 1 - June 30, 2008; April 1 - June 30, 2008 and October 1 - December 31, 2008.

The defendant further pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child on dates between January 1 - June 30, 2002; January 1 - June 30, 2003; January 1 - June 30, 2004; January 1 - June 30, 2005; January 1 - June 30, 2006; January 1 - March 6, 2007; January 1 - June 1, 2008; June 7 - June 30, 2008, three counts of possession of child pornography on November 21, 2013, production of child pornography on January 18, 2004, January 19, 2006, on dates between January 1 - December 31, 2008; January 1, 2003 - December 31, 2008; January 1, 2002- December 31, 2004; January 1, 2002 - December 31, 2004 and on March 18, 2009; distributing child pronography on dates between January 18, 2004 - November 21, 2013.

Mr Dockery BL then requested a psychological report, psychiatric report and a medical report in respect of the defendant.

He told the court his client required a CT scan and subsequently asked the court to ensure the medical procedure was carried out.

Counsel also said the defendant was currently attending group therapy and had been doing so since 2014.

“He is 63 years old, has no previous convictions and will absolutely comply with all orders of the court if he is granted bail in respect of these matters before you,” added Mr Dockery BL, before pointing out that the defendant’s wife depended on her husband because she was unwell.

Meanwhile, investigating Garda Aisling Flynn told the court the State was objecting to bail because the defendant had lost his presumption of innocence by pleading guilty to the charges in the first instance.

She also said that she was unable to say whether or not the man would reoffend if he were granted bail.

Presiding Judge Keenan Johnson subsequently remanded the defendant in custody because of what he described as the “gravity” and number of offences before him.

“Because of the gravity of these offences, I am not inclined to grant bail,” he told Mr Dockery BL.

The Judge also ordered the defendant to be placed on the sex offenders register.

The man will appear back before Longford Circuit Court on February 16, 2018.