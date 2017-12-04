Pleas for speed ramps in Grafton Court sparks lively debate at meeting

The defiant and somewhat cantankerous urgings from Cllr Seamus Butler last week as local politicians once again returned to a topic that just refuses to go away.

A regular item on Longford Municipal District's monthly agenda, the subject was one which provoked much dismay among its five locally elected members last week.

A large slice of that distaste came shortly after engineer Brian McNeela said one of the main reasons why ramps hadn't been introduced in the area was because of possible noise pollution concerns.

Leaning forward in his chair and looking more than a tad wound up, Cllr Butler insisted there was a universal demand for ramps to be installed.

“I can assure you there is more noise coming from the flats overhead,” he said.

“This (issue) has been going on for two years and it's (area) crying out for it.

“If we (Council) can put them (ramps) in Teffia (Park) and Grian Ard, then let's bloody well put them in in Grafton Court.”

Those recommendations were ones which brought plenty of vocal support from Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock.

“Ramps, in my view, are the only solution,” he resolutely stated.

“Residents are crying out for road safety measures to be taken down there and businesses are too.”

As the discussion veered towards whisperings of a survey being carried out, an indignant Cllr Butler interjected for a second time, saying: “You (Council) don't need to do a survey.

“Just put the ramps in.”

Head of Finance John McKeon said it was a proposal that was one of many senior local authority personnel intended discussing with their counterparts from Longford Shopping Centre at a meeting scheduled for last Thursday.