County Longford Show and Country Fair committee makes appeal for help ahead of AGM

The County Longford Show and Country Fair AGM takes place on Tuesday, November 28 at 8.30pm in Moydow Community Centre and Secretary Bernie Whyte is making an appeal for help.

If anyone has spare time and is willing to come on board for this significant event in the calendar of County Longford, it would be very much appreciated. If anyone has any queries they can ring Bernie on 087 633 4313.



Also, the Show is having their annual social night on Saturday, December 16 in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule and all sponsors, supporter and helpers are welcome. Contact Bernie before December 1 if you would like to come along.

Meanwhile, the recently published Longford Almanac 2017 features a 'Humans of Longford' profile on Bernie Whyte, which you can read below.

The Longford Almanac is on sale in newsagents locally, and priced at €3.95, it would make the ideal Christmas stocking filler.

"I'm on top of my head at the moment organising things for the Show on Sunday.

Twenty-two years ago, I got a call from the late Marcella Higgins saying "we need help" so I went to that meeting up in Ardagh and I thought the meetings would fizzle out but now here I am 22 years later as Secretary myself and have only missed one meeting in all those years.



The Longford Show is on the go now for 116 years.



We only missed once due to precautions against the Foot and Mouth disease so we're a while going.

Originally the Show was held in the Greyhound Track at Teffia Park. De Town played there too!

Since then we've moved quite a bit.



We had 10 years with Seamus Farrell, Moydow. We also were in the Mall and in Ardagh as well as on plenty of farms and we're always most grateful to the farmers.

We're with the Plunkett family this year.



Throughout the year, we have about 15 hard working committee members and then on Show day we have in excess of 100 hard working, loyal volunteers and of course our sponsors.



You may not think it but it's a 365 day job.



As soon as the Show is over, results have to sent out, then we have our social night.



In January, we send letters to our sponsors and I attend shows all over picking up ideas wherever I go.



I've a great love of all things rural.



The Show is a celebration of our country life, our culture and our heritage.



Children will be brought to Dublin Zoo to see animals up close but right here on their doorstep they can get up close and personal with a vast array of different animals and children are free with adults just €10.



We're also promoting Creative Longford through an artisan and craft tent. Packed with top quality, local produce.



For children we have stilt walking, juggling, treasure hunts, colouring competitions and much more.

The Gig Rig is also here with David Kiernan, Seamus Farrell, Celtic Blonds, a Ceilí band and a host of local talent.



Refreshments will be by the ICA and Conor Keenan, Kearney's Bar.



We have the usual splendid array of equine, livestock, sheep, pigs, goats, rare breeds and dogs & an extensive array of crafts and cookery second to none, anywhere.



In comparison to other places, Longford is top drawer.



People who qualify here go on to win All Ireland's which is a testament to our quality of stock.

Longford is a county which has produced top horses for home and abroad as well as successful international riders like Eddie Macken, Gerry Flynn, Michael Kelly and Robert Harrison.



Round about 12 o clock on Show day , when the place is thronged and you see the whole lot in full swing with people from the 4 corners of Ireland, then you can say it was all worth it and I can feel a little proud...before all the planning starts again for 2018!



But I love it all.

So, hopefully we'll see you and plenty of humans of Longford here on Sunday, July 2 for the Show"

