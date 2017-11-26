National News : Wife of Tipperary racehorse trainer dies after fall from horse

The wife of a well known Tipperary racehorse trainer has passed away following a tragic accident on Saturday.

Maria O’Grady, wife of well known horse trainer Edward O’Grady, passed away on Saturday morning after receiving fatal injuries sustained during a riding accident.

A statement issued on Saturday read:"On behalf of Edward and family, it is with shock and profound sorrow that I confirm Maria O’Grady died ­suddenly today following a tragic fall on the hunting field. Beloved wife, revered mother and ardent friend, she will be inordinately missed. RIP."

The Ballymackey native is survived by her two children Mimi and Rosie Mai and also Edward’s older children Amber, Lucy and Jonathan.

Edward, who trains out of Killeen Stables in Ballynonty, is Ireland’s third most successful trainer at Cheltenham having had 18 winners.