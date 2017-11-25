Lots of festive cheer as Santa Claus officially switches on Longford Christmas lights

There was a wonderful festive atmosphere in Market Square, Longford yesterday evening as Santa Claus officially switched on the Longford Christmas Lights.

You may also be interested in reading:



St Mel's College students in Longford support Christmas Shoebox appeal

There was a huge crowd and it was a lovely family occasion as there were goodies for the children and market stalls for the adults.

Watch this video posted by 'Black Friday Longford' as Santa switched on the festive lights;

Santa posed for photographs with the children and there were Christmas Carols sung, with DJ Ronan also playing the Christmas songs we know so well.

You may also be interested in reading:

Longford's Mulligan Sisters in charity concert

The 'Light Up Longford' event coincided with the Longford Black Friday initiative, spearheaded by Longford Chamber of Commerce, Longford County Council and community action group, Spin Longford.

Lalin Swaris posted this video on his Facebook page ;

For more Christmas 2017 news ; check out the Christmas 2017 section on the Longford Leader website HERE