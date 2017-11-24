Tesco Ireland launches annual Christmas Appeal

Tesco Ireland today launches its annual Christmas Appeal calling on shoppers to support families in need in their local community by donating a product in Tesco stores nationwide on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd December. The Tesco store in Longford will be donating items to the St Marta’s Hostel.

Over the two days, a ‘shopping list’ of potential items to donate will be available for Tesco shoppers in store. Non-perishable foods are paramount for local charitable organisations with tea bags, biscuits, breakfast cereals and tinned goods top of the list. The annual Appeal has been extended this year to include toiletries, nappies, small clothing items and toys as well as food items to meet the needs to of local community. Customers are encouraged to pick up just one item as they shop and donate it to the Christmas Appeal Trolley at the front of the store on their way out.

Christine Heffernan, Corporate Affairs Director Tesco Ireland, “Our Christmas Appeal is a really important milestone for us each year and we are proud to say that we have collected over €400,000 worth of food for families since 2014 through this appeal alone. Christmas is one of the happiest times of year for most families. For others however, it can be a really difficult and local charitable organisations do a huge amount to help families in need during the season. Our customers have been so generous every year and this year, we have 125 partner causes on board to collect items over the weekend. We would encourage anyone who shops with us to donate whatever they can in store.”

All of the items donated during the appeal in Tesco stores will be given to 125 partner causes from the Tesco surplus food donations programme which is run in partnership with FoodCloud. These organisations will volunteer in store to collect the items donated over the weekend. Some of the organisations benefiting from the appeal include Peter McVerry, St. Vincent de Paul, Foroige and Cork Foyer.

To support your local charitable organisation through the Tesco Christmas Appeal, please visit your local Tesco store on Friday 1st December or Saturday between 11am and 7pm and make any donation possible.