Weather Alert: Snow and severe frost to hit Longford as Status Yellow Weather warning issued

Snow, severe frost and icy conditions are expected to hit Longford from this evening as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow Weather Warning alert for most of the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -3C and -4C in some parts of the country with a snow-ice warning also in place, with Ulster and Connacht thought to be worst affected.

