Weather Alert: Snow and severe frost to hit Longford as Status Yellow Weather warning issued

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Snow and severe frost to hit Longford as Status Yellow Weather warning issued

Snow and severe frost to hit Longford as Status Yellow Weather warning issued

Snow, severe frost and icy conditions are expected to hit Longford from this evening as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow Weather Warning alert for most of the country.

You may also be interested in:

Longford crews assist with mammoth Mountmellick flood clean-up effort

Temperatures are expected to drop to -3C and -4C in some parts of the country with a snow-ice warning also in place, with Ulster and Connacht thought to be worst affected.

You may also be interested in:

RTÉ.ie and Met Éireann launch new weather site