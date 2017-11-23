Weather Alert: Snow and severe frost to hit Longford as Status Yellow Weather warning issued
Snow and severe frost to hit Longford as Status Yellow Weather warning issued
Snow, severe frost and icy conditions are expected to hit Longford from this evening as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow Weather Warning alert for most of the country.
Temperatures are expected to drop to -3C and -4C in some parts of the country with a snow-ice warning also in place, with Ulster and Connacht thought to be worst affected.
LOW TEMPERATURE WARNING and— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 23, 2017
SNOW-ICE WARNING issued by Met Éireann
Status: Yellow
Location: Nationwide
Low Temp warning valid Thurs 11pm to Fri 11am
Snow-Ice warning valid 5am Fri to 12pm Sat
Check here for latest updates:https://t.co/LIC2EnKayX pic.twitter.com/ccCOJjoLqV
