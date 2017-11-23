Longford Chamber of Commerce HQ 'Harbour House' sells for €190,000 at public auction

The Longford Chamber of Commerce headquarters has sold for €190,000 after it went under the hammer at a public auction in the Longford Arms Hotel this afternoon (Thursday, November 23).

The building had a guide price of €150,000 and at today's auction, where Sherry FitzGerald McGill auctioneers had the carriage of sale, bidding was brisk before it sold for €40,000 in excess of the guide price.

Longford Chamber purchased the two-floor over basement building, known as the ‘Harbour House’ which is centrally located to the rear Market Square, twenty years ago, and at the Chamber AGM, members unanimously passed a motion from the directors of the property to sell the building.

The ‘Harbour House is a listed building and it comprises five office suites, all presented in excellent condition, with communal canteen, together with excellent storage area located in the basement.

The building has been fully rewired in recent times together with up to date intruder alarm system and each office group is equipped with independent metered electrical supply.

This prime property has the added advantage of ten secure car parking spaces to the rear with extra area for development subject to planning permission.

The building has excellent broadband connection and telephones lines are connected to each office. Present rent roll is €7,200 under short lease.

