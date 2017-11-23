CSO reveals that Longford has lowest rate of third-level education completion

Longford and Wexford, at 32.5%, has the lowest rate of third-level education completion in the country, according to statistics released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).



The counties with the highest rates of completed third-level education were Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown with 61.1%, Galway City with 55.2% and Dublin City and Fingal, both with 48.7%.



Profile 10 - Education, Skills and the Irish Language, is the penultimate Census 2016 report, and it shows that of the 7,903 (32.5%) in Longford that have a third-level qualification, 59.6% were female and 40.4% males.



Today’s CSO report also revealed that the number of people in Longford that can speak Irish and who spoke Irish daily outside of the education system had decreased since Census 2011.

Education and Skills

Among those aged 15 and over and who had completed their education, the average age of

completion was 19.3 years, an increase of 0.9 years on 2011. The average completion age at national level was 19.9 years.



In Longford, 4,304 people (17.7%) indicated that they had completed their education at primary level/had no formal education, while 4,288 (17.7%) did so at lower secondary level and 7,795 (32.1%) did so at upper secondary level. The respective percentages in 2011 were 20.4%, 18.9% and 32.6%.



Of those aged 15 and over in the county in April 2016, some 7,903 (32.5%) had a third-level

qualification. Females accounted for 59.6% of all graduates, with males comprising 40.4%.



Among females, 3,018 (24.8%) had a third-level degree compared with 2,518 in 2011.

Among males, 2,045 (16.9%) had a third-level degree compared with 1,693 in 2011. The number of people with a doctorate (Ph.D.) increased by 15 (23.1%) to 80.



Irish Language

In April 2016, of those aged 3 and over in the county, 14,057 people stated that they could speak Irish, a decrease on the 14,388 who stated they could do so in 2011.



They comprised 35.9% of the county’s population, compared with 38.8% in 2011. Nationally, 39.8% of those aged 3 and over indicated that they could speak Irish.



The 257 people who spoke Irish daily outside of the education system was 76 fewer than in 2011 (-22.8%). They comprised 0.7% of the population aged 3 and over, compared with 1.7% at national level.



A summary of some of the headline results from Census 2016 for County Longford, together with comparisons for Leinster and the State as a whole are attached for information.