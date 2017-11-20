Longford Women's Link CEO Louise Lovett named IMAGE Magazine Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Longford Women's Link is celebrating this evening after their CEO Louise Lovett was named IMAGE Magazine Social Entrepreneur of the Year at a gala awards dinner at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

Congratulations to Louise, who was delighted with her success, and this evening she is accompanied at the awards by a number of LWL Board Members.

The winner of the @image_magazine social entrepreneur of the year is Louise Lovett of Longford Women's Link #BWOTY17 pic.twitter.com/zCCdm09vcN — Rosaleen McMeel (@rosiemcmeel) November 20, 2017

Also shortlisted for the IMAGE Magazine Social Entrepreneur of the Year were ;

Terry Ring, Co-founder, Cliona's Foundation

Paula McLoughlin and Susan Quirke, Acting CEO/Chair and Co-founder/Editor, A Lust For Life

Susan O'Dwyer, Chief Executive, Make-A-Wish Ireland

Caroline O'Driscoll, Gillian Keating, Ruth Buckley, Directors, I Wish

Aoibheann O'Brien and Iseult Ward, Co-founders and CEOs, Food Cloud

Mary Doherty, President, Down Syndrome Ireland

Suzanne Roche, CEO, Gateway to Education Limerick

Denise Fitzgerald, CEO, Temple Street Foundation

Louise Lovett profile

Louise Lovett (BA Mgmt) is the CEO of Longford Women’s Link since 2011. She initially joined the organisation in 2008 as Head of Operations.

Prior to making the conscious move to the Community & Voluntary sector, Louise gained extensive management experience working in the corporate sector for 27 years.

She was responsible for 150 staff in 5 locations, had a team of 7 managers working to her and was responsible for the management and control of a €Billion budget. She has a proven track record in People, Process and Change Management as well as Strategic Planning and Programme Management.

Louise Lovett wins the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award for @LWLLongford at the @image_magazine awards pic.twitter.com/TjCtnR2Cox — Sheila Reilly (@sheilareilly123) November 20, 2017

Her role with LWL includes:

* Deliver on the organisation’s business plan through implementation of strategic objectives



* Report to the Board of Directors on the overall performance of the organisation and for the day-to-day running and management of organisational activities



* Lead and manage the organisation in line with the organisation’s ethos, values and culture