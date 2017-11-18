Huge Twitter reaction to Will Ferrell appearing on Late Late Show in Longford GAA jersey

There was a huge Twitter reaction to Will Ferrell appearing on The Late Late Show in his Longford GAA jersey last night.

Mr Ferrell, alongside his 'Daddy's Home 2' co-stars, including fellow Longfordian Mel Gibson, along with Mark Wahlberg and John Lithgow, were interviewed on Wednesday by Ryan Tubridy and the segment was screened on last night's show. 

Mr Gibson, whose mum hails from Aughnacliffe, also mentioned how he is named after St Mel's Cathedral. 

Ferrell's wearing of the Glennon Brothers Longford GAA jersey generated considerable positive publicity and maybe at some stage in the future we'll see Ferrell and Gibson formally invited to visit the county. Wouldn't that be wonderful promotion for Longford and put the county in the tourism shop window? 

For the moment, enjoy this sample of the Twitter reaction to last night's Late Late Show interview;