Huge Twitter reaction to Will Ferrell appearing on Late Late Show in Longford GAA jersey
There was a huge Twitter reaction to Will Ferrell appearing on The Late Late Show in his Longford GAA jersey last night.
Mr Ferrell, alongside his 'Daddy's Home 2' co-stars, including fellow Longfordian Mel Gibson, along with Mark Wahlberg and John Lithgow, were interviewed on Wednesday by Ryan Tubridy and the segment was screened on last night's show.
Mr Gibson, whose mum hails from Aughnacliffe, also mentioned how he is named after St Mel's Cathedral.
Ferrell's wearing of the Glennon Brothers Longford GAA jersey generated considerable positive publicity and maybe at some stage in the future we'll see Ferrell and Gibson formally invited to visit the county. Wouldn't that be wonderful promotion for Longford and put the county in the tourism shop window?
For the moment, enjoy this sample of the Twitter reaction to last night's Late Late Show interview;
Two Longford men on #latelate #melgibson #willferrell And @CenterParcsUK being built. New capital folks!!!!— Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) November 17, 2017
People of Longford tonight... #LateLate ☀️ pic.twitter.com/4qQxtONi5d— Mairéad Ní Chuaig (@MaireadNiChuaig) November 17, 2017
@WillFerreI Fair play to you wearing an O'Neill's GAA Longford jersey. @O'Neill's @KieranKennedy1 @OfficialLDGAA @officialgaa https://t.co/rYppiI5J5d— Aodhán Harkin (@AodhanHarkin) November 17, 2017
#Longford doesn't get too shine too often so nice to see not one but two Hollywood stars claiming connection #LateLate— Louise Donlon (@LouiseDonlon) November 17, 2017
Will Ferrell Longford movies...— GMcKeown (@GerMcK1976) November 17, 2017
The Ardagh Guys
Get Granard
Anchormahon#LateLateShow #latelate
Still recovering!!!! #latelate Will Ferrell in his #longford jersey. #manCrush pic.twitter.com/QWyir2aqEr— Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) November 17, 2017
Will Ferrell wearing the pulling shirt on a Friday night.A barrage of GAA online "articles" are frantically being thrown together now HON LONGFORD! #DaddysHome2 #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/CeTv8sM4cA— Pól ☘ (@poljoy32) November 17, 2017
Longford half-back line 2018: Gibson, Ferrell, Wahlberg #GAA #LateLate— David Cunniffe (@davycunniffe) November 17, 2017
So proud to be from Longford tonight. Fair play to Will for wearing our jersey with pride. He could have made it as county footballer but his career took him in another direction. Our Loss #longford #WillFerrell— Trevor Clendenning (@Tclendenning) November 17, 2017
Will Ferrell wearing a Longford jersey on the Late Late is the best thing I've seen all week haha— Adrianna O'Leary (@adriannaoleary) November 17, 2017
We need to take a picture of Will Ferrell holding our #LongfordTownNeedsASkatepark sign :-) @longfordunite #latelate #Longford #LateLateShow— Dave ☘ Smyth (@fixtronix) November 17, 2017
I never knew Mel Gibson was named after St. Mel's Cathedral in Co. Longford #latelate— Newshub Ireland Live (@NewshubIreland) November 17, 2017
Everyone wants to be from Longford! This could be our year! @OfficialLDGAA pic.twitter.com/LKwRwVEJaA— Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) November 17, 2017
Will Ferrell in a Longford jersey, the boom is back pic.twitter.com/LBpUc3FIwP— Luke Skywalker (@lukejsmyth) November 17, 2017
Great to see the Longford diaspora taking centre stage on the #latelate but a pity John Lithgow was sidelined for most of that chat.— Patrick Conboy (@PatrickConboy) November 17, 2017
Now all we need is for Nicole Kidman to give Longford another plug #granardgirl— Deniese O'Flaherty (@deniese_o) November 17, 2017
Will Ferrell is now a doctor of letters. @Mark_Wahlberg wants him to know how very proud he is of him. We think #latelate pic.twitter.com/xkjSHLA3Eo— RTE One (@RTEOne) November 17, 2017
