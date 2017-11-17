Tune into The Late Late Show to watch Longford's Will Ferrell and Mel Gibson

Don't forget to tune into the Late Late Show tonight where Longford's very own Will Ferrell and Mel Gibson will be interviewed by Ryan Tubridy.

On Wednesday, Mr Ferrell, while lining out alongside his 'Daddy's Home 2' co-stars, Mark Wahlberg, Gibson and John Lithgow for an interview with Dermot & Dave of Today FM, proudly wore his Glennon Brothers sponsored Longford GAA jersey.

He'll also be sporting that jersey during tonight's pre-recorded interview. So don't miss it!

