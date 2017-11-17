Body of missing woman in her 90s found as Gardaí investigate fatal traffic collision in Roscommon

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between Castleplunket and Ballintubber in Co.Roscommon. At 12.45pm a car was located crashed in a deep ditch on the side of the road approximately three kilometres from Castleplunket.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash.

The body of a woman in her 90s was discovered in the car, she had been reported missing to Gardaí yesterday when she failed to return home from an appointment. Her body has been removed to University College Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.