Center Parcs Longford Forest launch new website

The €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort is due to open its doors in the summer of 2019 and today the company launched its new website centerparcs.ie

When complete, Center Parcs Longford Forest, at Newcastle Wood, Ballymahon, will include 470 luxury lodges and 30 stylish apartments which will accommodate up to 2,500 guests in a safe, peaceful, and car-free environment.





The new website features a variety of sections, including latest news, breaks that Center Parcs offer, things to do, about us and accommodation. You can also sign up for email updates.

Visit our new website for Center Parcs Ireland and discover more about our unique family breaks in Longford. https://t.co/snJRUhMGEA pic.twitter.com/vAhWB2YWKR November 16, 2017

Center Parcs recently announced that John Sisk & Son is the preferred bidder for the contract to construct the centre buildings at the 400 acres Center Parcs Longford Forest. Sisk are also the preferred bidder for the contract to construct lodges.

Center Parcs say guests visiting Center Parcs Longford Forest will be able to enjoy more than 100 family activities – both indoors and out – a range of restaurants and shops, and their famous Subtropical Swimming Paradise, which will be Ireland’s biggest and most impressive water park ever.

In September, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially turned the sod on the Center Parcs Longford Forest resort and he described the venture as a “vote of confidence in the region and Irish tourism."