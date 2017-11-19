Longford District Court: Was drunk and refused to comply with gardaí

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Kevin Forde (43), Clondra, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Oakvale, Longford on October 14, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that on the date in question gardaí received a call from a concerned resident at Oakvale, Longford.

Following on from that, the court heard that gardaí arrived in the area and discovered the defendant in an intoxicated state.

“Mr Forde was sitting down on the footpath and when the Gardaí asked him to move, he refused to do so,” she continued, before pointing out that the defendant was subsequently arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that a domestic dispute on the night of the incident had “dismantled” his client.

“It was a difficult period in his life then and he is dreadfully ashamed of himself.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.