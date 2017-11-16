Man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of accident in Ballymahon

A man who left the scene of an accident in Ballymahon in which another man sustained two broken legs nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm at this week’s circuit court in Longford.

Rafael Dudek, 20 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Longford appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson charged in connection with the incident which occurred in Ballymahon in December 2015.

The court heard how on the date in question Mr Dudek was driving his car when he swerved to avoid a cat, mounted a footpath and hit a steel barrier that subsequently collapsed on a pedestrian walking in the area.

The pedestrian suffered two broken legs in the incident.

Meanwhile, the court was told that Mr Dudek went into shock and thinking that he had “killed a man”, left the scene and did not return home until 7am the next morning.

