Gardaí appeal for information after cash and cigarettes stolen during Glasson raid

Gardaí in Athlone Co Westmeath are appealing for information following a burglary at a filling station at Glasson, Athlone on Saturday, November 11.

The filling station premises was entered in the early hours of Saturday morning and during the course of the burglary a safe with a substantial amount of cash was stolen.



A large quantity of cigarettes was also stolen.

Investigating Gardaí at Athlone are appealing for information in relation to this incident. They particularly want to hear from any motorists who may have noticed anything suspicious between the hours from 12am to 6am in the following areas.

1. Main Athlone to Ballymahon Rd

2. Moate Road out of Glasson

3. Killinure Rd.

Anyone with information or can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498557, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

You may also be interested in reading:

Four men arrested in relation to Midlands burglaries