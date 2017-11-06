Man due to appear before Longford District Court in connection with weekend cannabis seizure

A 29 year old man, arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house and the seizure of 80 cannabis plants in Longford town, will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this morning (Monday, November 6) at 10.30am.

Gardaí discovered the grow house following after uniformed Gardaí and local detectives carried out a search of a house at Clonbalt Woods on November 4.

During the course of this search 80 Cannabis plants (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €64,000 were recovered.



As part of this investigation the man was arrested and detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

