Longford District Court: Sent forward for trial

A woman was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court during a hearing at last week’s district court sitting in Longford.

Denise Curran, 5 Hillside, Finea , Co Westmeath appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with dangerous driving at Ballywillan, Granard, Co Longford on December 17, 2016.

Garda Liam Doherty told the court that he served the Book of Evidence in the case on Ms Curran prior to the court hearing.

Judge Hughes was also told that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the defendant be sent forward for trial on indictment in respect of the charges before the court.

Judge Hughes subsequently issued her with the Alibi warning before sending her forward to Longford Circuit Court on November 14 next.