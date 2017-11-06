Longford District Court: Man assaulted in Granard

A man who appeared at Longford District Court last week charged in connection with an assault had his case adjourned until November 7 following a hearing into the matter.

Patrick Gavin, 7 Grange Lawns, Mullingar, Co Westmeath appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with assaulting Ciaran Heffernan at 8 Teach Deas, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on March 6, 2016.

Mr Heffernan, 42 Ardleigh Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath is also charged with assaulting Patrick Gavin at Barrack Street, Granard on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Jillian Carlos said that gardaí were called to the property in the north Longford town after an incident occurred there.

“Gardaí accompanied Patrick Gavin to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar after he sustained an injury at the property,” she added. “He said there had been a row at the house but he admitted also that he had stabbed Mr Heffernan two or three times.”



Meanwhile Judge Hughes said that he wanted to hear from Mr Heffernan before proceeding any further with the case.

Garda Carlos also told last week’s court sitting that the defendant had been in an altercation in the week prior to the incident at Barrack Street and had received stitches to his head as a direct result of that.

“I would like to deal with the co-defendant as well,” confirmed Judge Hughes.

“I would need to hear from him as well.”

Meanwhile, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said his client had been the one who had ‘disarmed’ the co-defendant on the night in question.

“It was Mr Heffernan who had the knife in the first instance,” the solicitor added.

The defendant’s mother then addressed the court.

She said her son had turned a corner in recent times after battling personal difficulties.

“Patrick is going into Cuan Mhuire in 10 weeks time,” she added.

“He has been trying so hard to get his life together and this particular case has been wrecking his head.”

The matter will appear back before Longford District Court on November 7, 2017.