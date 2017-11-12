Longford District Court: Jailed for breaching barring order

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with breaching a barring order was sentenced to four months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Mohamed Diawara, 86 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in breach of a barring order at Gleann Riada, Longford on August 8, 2017.

He was also further charged with assault and being in breach of a barring order at Harbour Row, Longford on October 15 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, gardaí said that the defendant had been ordered to stay away from the injured party - his wife - and to have no contact with her.

The court heard that on August 8, 2017 gardaí were called to an apartment in the Gleann Riada area of Longford town after a domestic dispute broke out between a couple.

“She said that she met up with Mr Diawara to discuss their marriage problems and that he began drinking and wouldn’t let her back out of the apartment,” said Inspector Bláithín Moran.

The defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh told the court that her client had not breached any order because it was not he who had made contact with the injured party, but her.

Another incident occurred on October 15 last, the court then heard.

“On the date in question he took the phone out of her hand, but did not hurt her in any way,” she added, before pointing out that both parties were coming from the defendant’s home at the time.

In her direct evidence to the court, the defendant’s wife said that on the date in question, she had been making her way along the street, independently, when the defendant walked up and assaulted her.

The defendant immediately shouted to the court that this was untrue.

“Not true,” he added.

“She called to my place; she wanted to get back with me - I am guilty only of not letting her out of the apartment.

“She had a knife and I told the Gardaí about that.”

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that as far as the court was concerned, the defendant did push the injured party thus causing her to fall on the ground.

The Judge subsequently sentenced him to four months in prison for the offence on August 8, 2017, however the defendant indicated his intention to appeal that decision.

The other matters before the court were adjourned for another day.