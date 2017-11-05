Longford District Court: Row at house over Facebook post

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act was sentenced to five months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Daniel McCormac, 9 Ard an Allann, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with assaulting Gary Crichton and causing harm at Millrace Park, Drumlish, Co Longford on July 28, 2017. Outlining the evidence, Garda Carroll said that the matter before the court centered around an assault at a private residence in Drumlish earlier this year.

“There was a row at the house and Mr Crichton ended up getting nine stitches,” he added, before telling the court that the defendant had a number of previous convictions including one for manslaughter.

The court was also told that Mr McCormac was currently serving a prison sentence in respect of an unrelated matter.

In his direct evidence to the court, Gary Crichton said that he had received a “few belts” around the head with a poker during the incident.

“I was in my partner’s house; Daniel called around and we got into an argument,” he said, before pointing out that he was hit with a poker around the head and subsequently received nine stitches.

Mr Crichton went on then to tell the court that he still felt “a bit intimidated” over the situation.

Addressing the Judge directly, the defendant said that he went to the house on the night in question to speak to the injured party’s girlfriend who, he added, had posted inappropriate information about him on Facebook.

“There was posts of my manslaughter charge up all over Facebook and his partner did that,” he fumed.

“ Me and Gary were chatting and then we fell back against the fireplace - that’s how he got injured.”

The defendant then pointed out to the court that he did not arrive at the house to cause trouble, but had gone there to discuss getting the offensive posts removed from the social media site.

“I just wanted to get the stuff down from Facebook,” said Mr McCormac.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client and the injured party had been offered medical assistance on the night of the incident, but both men had declined the offer.

“It was the next day before Mr Crichton sought medical attention and only then did he receive nine stitches to his head,” added Mr Quinn.

“There was too much drink taken on the night - they had been friendly at the time, there was no issues.

“The drink was in that night and a row broke out.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes sentenced the defendant to five months in prison which he ordered be served concurrently to the prison term already being served by Mr McCormac.