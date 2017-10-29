Owner offers €500 reward to help find beagle dog missing in Longford since last Sunday

A €500 reward is being offered to help find a beagle dog that is missing since Sunday, October 22 from the Ballinalee area of county Longford.

Jerome Lynch from Ballybay, County Monaghan was participating in an event organised by a local gun club when his dog, which answers to the name of Dave, went missing.

Dave is a four-year-old beagle and Jerome says he is 'very precious' to him.

"Dave went missing in forestry behind the football field (Maguire Park) in Ballinalee about 10am. He was wearing an orange collar," explained Jerome.

He concluded, "We are appealing to anyone who may have have seen 'Dave' or may have any information as to his whereabouts, to please contact 087 652 2040 or 087 710 8682. I'm also offering a €500 reward if Dave is found."





