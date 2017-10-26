Dublin star Philly McMahon to launch October Mudfest in Ballinalee this weekend

The 3rd annual October Mudfest is on this Saturday, October 28 in Ballinalee, Co Longford.

October Mudfest is a fundraiser for the Sean Connolly’s GFC and has gone from strength to strength each year.

This year is set to be the best yet!

Five-time All-Ireland medal winner Philly McMahon from Dublin to officially launch October Mudfest 2017.

The launch will take place in the Thomas Ashe Hall in Ballinalee on Friday, October 27 at 8pm .

Admission is free and there will be a Question & Answers section with the audience.

All fans will have a chance to get a photo with Philly and a signed copy of his new book 'The Choice' .

The book will also be available to purchase on the night.

The next morning will be all systems go for October Mudfest with over 1,000 participants in the 6K and 10K mud run.

The first runners will start at 10am and a great day is promised as a participant or as an onlooker.

Entries will close online on Thursday and the entry fee includes a timing chip, a goody bag, a medal and a T-shirt.