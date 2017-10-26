Public advised by Longford Gardaí to be responsible this Halloween

As the Halloween season approaches gardaí in Longford town have advised the public that they will be on the beat and monitoring all activities closely.

Incidents of eggs being thrown at passing motorists have already been reported on social media and local gardaí say these incidents, as well as harm caused to animals, will be investigated thoroughly by them.

Shop owners are also being advised to exercise vigilance with regards to the sale of eggs and other items that can be used maliciously.

“We would ask shopkeepers and supermarkets to use their discretion where young people, in particular, purchase large quantities of eggs,” a garda spokesperson added.

“Large quantities of eggs being purchased at this time of the year can often mean that motorists and pedestrians will be targeted.

“People caught with fireworks will have them confiscated also.”

Gardaí are asking all members of the public to exercise vigilance and to report all criminal damage incidents to them.

They are also advising people to keep a close eye on their pets and ensure that animals are not harmed in any way over the festive period.

“We will on the beat and out on the streets and will be keeping a very close eye on what’s going on,” the garda spokesperson warned.

Also read:

Ahead of Halloween events in Longford the EPA warns of dangers of illegal burning of waste

What's on in Longford this Halloween?