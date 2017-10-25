Longford District Court: Found asleep on train station platform

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Ronan O’Reilly, Smear Hill, Aughnacliffe, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Railway Station Longford on November 8, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Scanlon said that on the date in question, gardaí received a call about a disturbance at the local train station.

“When we arrived there, I observed Mr O’Reilly asleep on the station platform,” the Garda added.

“We managed to rouse him but he was unable to get back up on his feet.”

Meanwhile, Garda Scanlon said that while he was tending to the defendant he detected a strong smell of alcohol.

“Mr O’Reilly was not able to convey any information about himself either, so he was taken to the station and later released,” Garda Scanlon added.

The court was also told that a fine in respect of the matter had been issued, but to date, that fine remained unpaid.

Addressing Judge Hughes directly, the defendant said that he was endeavouring to get to Dublin at the time of the incident.

“I was trying to visit my parents and I drank alcohol,” he told the Judge.

The court also heard that the defendant worked in IT in the past, but was unemployed at the moment.

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that his opinion of the defendant was that he was “a right charmer, a right character”.

“I don’t know you from Adam, so I have to take you at face value,” the Judge added, before convicting the defendant and fining him accordingly.