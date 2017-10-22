Man seeks information on Beagle dog missing in Longford

Information is being sought on the whereabouts of a Beagle dog that went missing today (Sunday, October 22) in the Ballinalee area of county Longford.



Jerome Lynch from Ballybay, County Monaghan was participating in an event organised by a local gun club when his dog, which answers to the name of Dave, went missing.



Dave is a four-year-old beagle and Jerome says he is 'very precious' to him.



"Dave went missing today in forestry behind the football field (Maguire Park) in Ballinalee about 10am. He was wearing an orange collar," explained Jerome.



If you have have seen 'Dave' or may have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact 087 652 2040 or 087 710 8682.