Weather Alert: Gusts of 110 kph possible in #Longford as #StormBrian hits midlands

Limerick city was hit by flooding as the centre of Storm Brian barrelled across Longford and other parts of the midlands on Saturday morning.

With weather warnings in place for the entire country, the storm centre appeared to be right in the middle of the island coming up to 9am on Saturday, October 28. Met Éireann graphics of the storm reveal its high winds and heavy rain.

The centre of #StormBrian is currently located directly across the Midlands, meaning that the strongest of the winds are still to come.



The strongest of the winds will occur between 10am and 6pm, with gusts of possibly 110 kph possible in some areas. Winds of 130 kph are possible along the west and south coasts.

Do take the utmost caution if you are out and about during this storm, which has the potential to cause for disruption and possible a risk of severe injury due to falling trees.

#StormBrian has also caused damage in parts of the country. Limerick (as photo shows) has been hit by severe flooding.



Council crews there are out battling the river waters – with the road at O’Callaghan Strand and the front of Sarsfield House flooded, plus Merchant's Quay plaza around the court house and the potato market, while there are reports of flooding on the Mill Road in Corbally.

MET Éireann Warnings remain in place as follows

STATUS ORANGE

Wind Warning for Coasts of Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford

Update: Southeast winds of mean speeds 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, will veer west or northwest and strengthen further during the night, reaching orange level with mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts 110-130 km/h. Winds will ease to yellow warning level during Saturday evening.

Issued: Friday 20 October 2017 12:16

Valid: Friday 20 October 2017 22:00 to Saturday 21 October 2017 22:00

STATUS YELLOW

Wind Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary

Update: South or southeast winds, later becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h. The strong winds will occur in various parts of the country during different time periods, with winds in northern areas probably not peaking until Saturday afternoon.

Issued: Friday 20 October 2017 12:10

Valid: Friday 20 October 2017 22:00 to Saturday 21 October 2017 22:00

