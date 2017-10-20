Rail chaos looms - #Longford commuters face serious disruption as strike dates announced

Thousands of Longford rail commuters are facing weeks of rail travel chaos after Irish Rail trade unions voted to strike.

The Unions Group today announced five days of 24-hour work stoppages.

These days are: Wednesday, November 1; Tuesday, November 7; Tuesday, November 14; Thursday, November 23 and Friday, December 8.

The strikes, which will include picketing by union members, are over pay disputes with Iarnród Éireann management.

