Weather Alert: Heavy rain and winds to hit Longford as #StormBrian peaks

Heavy rain and sustained winds will hit Longford and the midlands tonight and into tomorrow morning as Storm Brian reaches its peak.

A Yellow Wind warning is in operation for inland counties.

Met Éireann said tonight that the worst is yet to come as the storm moves across the country.

People are being advised to watch out for falling trees, falling debris and falling slates.





You may also be interested in reading:

Here we go again #Longford...Top tips on how to stay safe ahead of #StormBrian

LIVE: Watch Storm Brian as it approaches Longford