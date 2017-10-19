Longford Weather Alert: #StormBrian could become a 'weather bomb' within hours

Be prepared folks, experts are warning that the weather system that may become Storm Brian will undergo ‘explosive cyclogenesis’ in the next 24 hours.

They said: "The system that may become #StormBrian will undergo explosive cyclogenesis in the next 24 hours. Deepening from 1006hPa to 961hPa."

Explosive cylcogenesis is also known as a weather bomb, and refers to a rapidly deepening area of low pressure.

Met Éireann issued two status yellow weather warnings, including a nationwide weather advisory notice for an onslught of wind and rain with gusts of over 110km/h from Friday onwards.

That warning comes into effect at 6pm on Friday and runs until midnight on Saturday night.

The stormy conditions are not expected to be as bad as Hurricane Ophelia which ripped through the country on Monday.