Longford District Court: Fined for speeding

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €275 following a hearing into the matter.

Bartlomiej Wrona, 34 Yates Hall, Prospect Woods, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with exceeding the speed limit at Barnacor, Lanesboro, Co Longford on October 9, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Naughton said that on the date in question at approximately 12:46 he was operating a garda speed detection system in the area when he observed a vehicle driving at 60km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The court heard that a fine had been issued in respect of the matter to the registered owner of the vehicle - a business, and that in turn Mr Wrona had been nominated as the driver on the date in question.

“No fine had been paid to date,” said the Garda.

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.