Appointment of Longford's county architect is 'game-changing'

Longford County Council can now call upon an in-house architect, news which has been described as a “game changer” for the county.

Locally elected members learned of the appointment of Richard Smith at last week's monthly meeting.

Cllr Seamus Butler said he believed the move represented a step in the right direction for the county's long term future.

“The appointment of Richard Smith as county architect is a gamechanger,” he said.

The local businessman said the aesthetic appearance of towns like Westport had become the envy of others by being able to call upon such expertise.

“People talk about Westport but they have benefited because they had an architect,” he said.

The chance to emulate those capabilities meant Longford was now “entering one of its more exciting times,” he said.