Longford District Court: Charged with theft in Newtownforbes

Three men appeared at Longford District Court last week charged in connection with a robbery at a shop in Newtownforbes last month.

Wayne Coffey (24), 47 Michael Collins Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22; Kean Doherty (19), 52 Cherry Orchard Court, Ballyfermot, Dublin 22 and Ross Lorcan (22), 484 Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with trespass and theft at Bell’s Shop, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on August 2, 2017.

Mr Coffey and Mr Lorcan were remanded in custody while Mr Doherty was remanded on continuing bail after he secured High Court bail recently.

All the defendants will appear back before Longford District Court on October 24, 2017.