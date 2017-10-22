'Killoe €20k Drop' promises to be fun-filled event

Excitement is mounting ahead of Killoe GAA’s eagerly anticipated ‘€20k Drop’ fundraiser which takes place on Saturday, November 4 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The ‘€20k Drop’ is run nationwide by Pallas Marketing and is similar to the TV show which started out as ‘The Million Pound Drop’ and was subsequently rebranded ‘The 100k Drop’.

The ‘Killoe €20k Drop’ was launched on Tuesday, October 10 in the Olde Forge pub and funds raised from the event will go towards the completion of projects in the club’s Development Plan.

Each of the ‘Killoe €20k Drop’ contestants selected will receive €2,500 and must place their money on each of eight correct answers. Having answered the eight questions, the contestants keep the remaining amount.

Chairperson Jim McGoldrick said, "We are delighted with the response from the local companies who have come on board as major sponsors and advertisers.

“All sponsors and advertisers will avail of on screen advertising the night of the show and will be promoted strongly by us on the night.”

They will also receive promotion through our Facebook page and through our Online Directory on our website.

Jim went on to say, “This is a joint effort between Emmet Óg Senior Club, Killoe Minor Club & Killoe Ladies Club with the proceeds from this fundraiser going towards completing our Development Plan which includes external ground works and upgrading of the pitches and gym.”

Tickets for the show which will be held on Saturday, November 4 in The Longford Arms Hotel are priced at €20 and can be purchased from any committee member or from the ticket hotline no: 087 6039278. There will be a discount for families or groups with four tickets available for €60.

Tickets are expected to sell out in advance of this most entertaining and fun-filled show and people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

The chairperson paid special tribute to the hard working committee for all their energy and pointed out that if any company wished to support the ‘Killoe €20k Drop’ they can contact any committee member or email killoe20kdrop@gmail.com

Pictured above: Sponsor Frank Kiernan, Clare Kiernan Campbell and young Jack Campbell from ‘Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd’, with John Fitzsimons Killoe Minor club Vice Chairman, Melissa Whelan 20 Drop Coordinator and Brian Donohue Killoe Emmet Óg Secretary at the ‘Killoe 20K Drop’ fundraiser launch in The Olde Forge Bar on Tuesday last. Photo Gerry Rowley