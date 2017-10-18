Weather Alert: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for most of the country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning with heavy rainfalls predicted.

The warning says that heavy rain is expected, with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible.

It is a 24 hour notice in effect from midnight tonight, Wednesday, and applies to Munster, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

NATIONAL WARNING

STATUS YELLOW FOR RAINFALL

Please check link below for more detailshttps://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2017

It comes after a storm associated with Hurricane Ophelia caused considerable damage across Longford on Monday, with trees down, schools closed and interruptions to power and water supply.

In the aftermath of ex-Hurricane Ophelia, ESB Networks crews restored power to 170,000 customers nationwide, with a further 216,000 customers remaining without power yesterday.

It is expected that the majority of customers will have their power restored in three to four days.

But there are warnings that Storm Brian, due to arrive on Friday, could hamper those efforts.

You may also be interested in reading:

Ghost Town...Longford in lockdown as Ophelia strikes